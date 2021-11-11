Nagaland to revive traditional game on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary

The tribal affairs department of Nagaland is set to revive the "lost and forgotten" traditional game of catapult by organising a state-level competition on November 15 as part of programmes to celebrate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, the tribal freedom fighter from Jharkhand.

Nagaland Tribal Research Institute (TRI) is organising the programme and the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs is sponsoring it.

K Ongligaku, the nodal officer of TRI said the catapult target hitting competition and some other programmes will be organised to commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and also Birsa Munda's birth anniversary between November 15 and 22.

The competition will be organised at the Kisama heritage village.

Ongligaku said the participants for the event will be from different Naga tribes of Nagaland, with a maximum of 30 participants. "The participants are to wear their traditional attires for the event and carry their traditional bags. The target distances will be 100 metres and the top three winners will be given cash award and certificate," he said.

"Keeping in mind the objective of the government, the department decided to select an indigenous game which is lost and forgotten and revive it, for which catapult has been particularly selected for the weekly event," he said.

"This will not only help revive the traditional game but also promote it among the next generation," he said.

