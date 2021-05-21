Narada case: HC directs house arrest of 4 TMC leaders

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered that the Narada case be heard by larger Bench. Meanwhile, it ordered that the TMC leaders be kept in house arrest instead of custody in jail.

This is in tune with recent judgment of Supreme Court in Gautam Navlakha case.

Top TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the CBI in the Narada case earlier this week.

The four leaders were arrested on Monday morning from their residences in the city in connection with the Narada sting case that is being investigated by the CBI on an order by the high court.

The sting operation was conducted by journalist Mathew Samuel of Narada News, a web portal, in 2014 wherein some people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.

At that time, the four arrested politicians were ministers in the Mamata Banerjee government.

The sting operation was made public ahead of the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal.

(With agency inputs)

More to follow...