Narada Case: TMC leader Firhad Hakim says he has been arrested

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim on Monday said that he had been arrested by the CBI in the Narada bribery case. However, CBI sources told DH that he has not yet been arrested and was taken in for interrogation.

Two other top TMC leaders Shovan Chattopadhyay and Madan Mitra are also facing interrogation and were taken to the CBI headquarters at Nizam Palace in Kolkata.

The Narada sting tapes, made public before the 2016 assembly elections in Bengal, were claimed to have been shot in 2014, and people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were allegedly seen in the video receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of promised favours.

More to follow...