Narada scam: Calcutta HC defers hearing due to 'unavoidable circumstances'

Calcutta High Court's Acting Chief Justice Division bench has deferred the hearing on the Narada case on Wednesday due to 'unavoidable circumstances'.
Calcutta HC Acting Chief Justice Division bench deferred hearing on Narada case today due to 'unavoidable circumstances'#WestBengal
— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Paying people to get jabs might work: Is it ethical?
To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum
Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars
Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China
DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'
Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling