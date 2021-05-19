Narada: Calcutta HC to hear plea of TMC leaders today

Narada scam: Calcutta High Court to hear plea of arrested TMC leaders today

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • May 19 2021, 12:30 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 12:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Calcutta High Court to hear the plea of Trinamool Congress leaders seeking reconsideration of its stay order on Wednesday.

After the CBI court’s order to grant bail to three TMC leaders including two Ministers and former leader of the party in the Narada sting operation case was stayed by the Calcutta High Court, the four accused approached the Court.

Senior TMC leaders including Ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and MLA Madan Mitra along with former party leader Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by the CBI on Monday morning in the Narada sting operation case.

In a dramatic turn of events, a CBI court in Kolkata granted interim bail to all four of them in the evening but late on Monday night, the CBI approached the Calcutta High Court seeking cancellation of bail which issued a stay on the order of the CBI court. 

The Calcutta High Court in its order on Monday stated that the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted before it stating that when the CBI officers were about to produce the accused before the court, the CBI office was gheraoed by "political supporters of persons in custody."

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

calcutta high court
Madan Mitra
Firhad Hakim
Sovan Chatterjee
TMC
Narada Scam

Related videos

What's Brewing

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

How this Karnataka district avoids Covid-19 deaths

How this Karnataka district avoids Covid-19 deaths

Ceasefire still elusive in Israel-Gaza conflict

Ceasefire still elusive in Israel-Gaza conflict

DH Toon | Kerala swearing-in to have 500 despite Covid

DH Toon | Kerala swearing-in to have 500 despite Covid

Fragrance expert helps Covid patients learn to smell

Fragrance expert helps Covid patients learn to smell

What happens if you leave junk in space?

What happens if you leave junk in space?

 