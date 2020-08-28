Narada scandal: TMC MP Aparupa Poddar submits documents to ED

Narada: TMC MP Aparupa Poddar submits documents to ED

PTI
  • Aug 28 2020, 22:37 ist
Trinamool Congress MP Aparupa Poddar on Friday submitted documents to the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Narada tapes scam.

ED sources said that Poddar sent her documents through her husband to the department's office in a sealed cover.

The directorate had sent notices to several TMC leaders for submitting the documents before the lockdown phase began.

On July 8 ED had sent reminders to them asking for bank details and the number of assets in their possession after the scam broke out in 2016 ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.

The sources said all those allegedly involved in the scam had submitted the required documents.

A sting operation was carried out by CEO of Narada news portal Mathew Samuel in 2014 which allegedly showed some top Trinamool Congress leaders and ministers purportedly accepting money from a representative of a firm in return of favours.

ED is looking into the money laundering aspect of the case.

