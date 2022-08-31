NCW seeks arrest of IAS officer's wife for abusing maid

National Commission for Women seeks arrest of former IAS officer's wife for brutally abusing house help

According to media reports, Seema Patra, wife of an ex-IAS officer Maheshwar Patra brutally assaulted and harassed their house help, the NCW said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2022, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 08:43 ist
Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police in Jharkhand to arrest the accused if the allegations levelled are found to be true. Credit: PTI File Photo

The National Commission for Women NCW has sought the arrest of the wife of a former IAS officer for allegedly abusing her house help.

The panel has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter and best medical treatment to the victim.

According to media reports, Seema Patra, wife of an ex-IAS officer Maheshwar Patra brutally assaulted and harassed their house help, the NCW said. 

Patra kept her maid hungry and thirsty for days and reportedly also broke her teeth with an iron rod and thrashed her regularly, it mentioned.

Also Read | Jharkhand horror: Tribal maid working at BJP leader's house thrashed, made to lick urine

Terming the atrocity perpetrated on the victim as "extremely disturbing" and the act of violence "shameful", the NCW said it has taken cognizance of the reported crime and chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police in Jharkhand to arrest the accused if the allegations levelled are found to be true.

"The Commission has also written for a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter. The Commission has sought best medical treatment for the victim and ensure her safe rehabilitation," the NCW said in a statement. 

Action taken in the matter must be apprised to the Commission within seven days, it said. 

