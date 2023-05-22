Naveen Patnaik inducts three more ministers into Odisha cabinet

Patnaik inducts 3 more ministers into Odisha cabinet

The trio had earlier served as ministers and this was their re-induction into the cabinet

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • May 22 2023, 14:44 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 15:45 ist
Odisha CM inducts three ministers in Cabinet. Credit: IANS Photo

Senior BJD lawmakers Bikram Keshari Arukha, Sundam Marndi and Sarapda Prasad Nayak on Monday took oath as ministers in the cabinet of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office to the three cabinet ministers at a function held at the convention centre on the premises of Lok Seva Bhavan here in the presence of the CM.

The trio had earlier served as ministers and this was their re-induction into the cabinet.

Odisha CM owns property worth Rs 65.40cr

Both Arukha and Marndi were dropped from the council of ministers during the previous reshuffle held in June last year. Nayak had also earlier served as a minister in the Patnaik cabinet.

While Arukha was appointed as the speaker of the assembly, Marndi continued to work as a lawmaker from Bangiriposi assembly seat in Mayurbhanj district.

With the induction of the three new ministers, the strength of the cabinet has mounted to 22, including the CM.

Last week, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Labour Minister Srikant Sahu resigned. No appointment was also made in place of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who was assassinated in January.

The additional charge of School and Mass Education, and Labour Departments was given to Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick. Earlier, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari was given the additional charge of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

