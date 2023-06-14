Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 117 crore for cooks, helpers of midday meal scheme

Odisha sanctions Rs 117 cr for workers of midday scheme

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 14 2023, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 16:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 117.73 crore financial assistance for cooks and helpers engaged in preparing and serving the mid-day meals in schools across the state.

Patnaik also sanctioned Rs 500 each to 1.09 lakh women cooks and helpers to purchase a saree each. An amount of Rs 5.45 crore was deposited in their bank accounts on Tuesday, a CMO release said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Two in intensive care after steam leak in Tata Steel's Odisha plant

The mid-day meal is being served in about 50,000 schools where more than 45 lakh students are served with mid-day meal through 4,730 Mission Shakti Groups, it said.

