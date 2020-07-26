Naxal menace: 40 kg IED recovered in Chhattisgarh

PTI
PTI, Bijapur,
  • Jul 26 2020, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 14:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A powerful 40 kg improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists was recovered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

The explosive, packed in a big plastic container, was unearthed by a joint team of various security forces on Basaguda-Tarrem road, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap said.

Personnel belonging to CRPF's 168th battalion, 204th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) and the district force were involved in the operation, he said.

While carrying out the de-mining exercise on the route, security personnel spotted the IED planted beneath the road near a bridge between Sarkeguda and Pegdapalli villages, averting a major mishap, he said.

As per preliminary information, Naxals are going to observe the martyrs' week from July 28 to August 3 and had planted the IED to target security forces during that time, the official said.

Security forces often carry out patrolling on the Basguda-Tarrem route where road construction work is underway, he said.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the Naxal- hit districts of the state, particularly in seven districts of Bastar division - Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker in view of the 'martyrs' week', which the rebels observe in the memory of their slain leaders.

