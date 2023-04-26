Bengal: NCPCR pulls up SP for handling of minor's death

NCPCR pulls up SP for handling of rape and murder of minor in West Bengal

NCPCR has sent a notice asking the SP to respond within 24 hours on some specific issues

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2023, 08:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 08:27 ist
Security personnel stand guard after a group of protesters allegedly set Kaliaganj Police Station on fire during a protest against the death of a minor girl. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday pulled up the Superintendent of Police in West Bengal’s Malda district for their handling of the rape and murder of a minor. The NCPCR has sent a notice asking the SP to respond within 24 hours on some specific issues it has posed. 

On Twitter, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanungo posted a video of the police taking away the body of the minor from Malda’s Kaliachak region “humiliatingly” on a piece of cloth. “The Mamata Banerjee government is incapable of protecting girls, and is not even able to protect the dignity of their dead bodies,” Kanungo wrote on Twitter. 

Also Read | Mob sets police station on fire protesting death of teenage girl in Bengal's Kaliaganj

In his letter, Kanungo asked the police to find out the age proof of the victim, a copy of the FIR, and of the post-mortem report. 

“In a video that has been viral, the way and manner by which the dead body of the victim girl was being carried is totally undignified and disrespectful. Thereafter, necessary action against the involved persons should be taken and report thereof,” the letter states.  

The NCPCR has also asked for details of any samples which have been collected from the incident spot for forensic examination, and whether any action has been taken against the accused. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NCPCR
West Bengal
West Bengal Police
India News
Fire
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley

Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut

'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata

'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata

OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT

OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT

Japanese spacecraft likely crashed during moon landing

Japanese spacecraft likely crashed during moon landing

 