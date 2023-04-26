NCPCR pulls up SP for handling of rape and murder of minor in West Bengal

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday pulled up the Superintendent of Police in West Bengal’s Malda district for their handling of the rape and murder of a minor. The NCPCR has sent a notice asking the SP to respond within 24 hours on some specific issues it has posed.

On Twitter, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanungo posted a video of the police taking away the body of the minor from Malda’s Kaliachak region “humiliatingly” on a piece of cloth. “The Mamata Banerjee government is incapable of protecting girls, and is not even able to protect the dignity of their dead bodies,” Kanungo wrote on Twitter.

In his letter, Kanungo asked the police to find out the age proof of the victim, a copy of the FIR, and of the post-mortem report.

“In a video that has been viral, the way and manner by which the dead body of the victim girl was being carried is totally undignified and disrespectful. Thereafter, necessary action against the involved persons should be taken and report thereof,” the letter states.

The NCPCR has also asked for details of any samples which have been collected from the incident spot for forensic examination, and whether any action has been taken against the accused.