NCPCR seeks probe into death of 3-yr-old in Bihar

NCPCR seeks probe into death of 3-year-old over unavailability of ambulance in Bihar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2020, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 10:06 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Pixabay Photo)

The apex child rights body has sought a probe into the reports of negligence by a state-run hospital in Bihar that led to the death of a three-year-old.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also sought stringent action against the hospital administration if found guilty.

According to media reports, the Patna hospital refused to provide ambulance to a family in Jehanabad, about 48 km away, forcing the mother and the father to walk the distance with their ailing child, who later died.

Writing to the Deputy Commissioner, Jehanabad, and District Magistrate, Patna, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo sought an inquiry into the matter. "Further adequate compensation should be provided to the family of the deceased child. Kindly make necessary arrangements on an urgent basis for parents of the deceased child to reach their native place," he said.

He also sought an action-taken report within 3 days.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bihar
dead
ambulance
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus lockdown makes Delhi air 50% cleaner

Coronavirus lockdown makes Delhi air 50% cleaner

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

 