NCW takes cognizance of West Bengal family's murder

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the murder of an RSS worker, his pregnant wife and eight-year-old son in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, asking the State police to investigate the case “on priority” and bring the culprits to justice.

The NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday also urged the Union Home Ministry to intervene into the matter and take some action to stop growing cases of “political murder, rape and other crimes” in the West Bengal.

West Bengal police, which is probing the case, has denied of any political link to the murders

The NCW, however, relied on social media to suspect the gruesome killing was a “fall out of political rivalry” and asked the state police to arrest the “culprits immediately”.

It has also written to the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to ensure that the investigation into the case was conducted “on priority.”

“These kinds of incidents are increasing day by day, especially the political murder and rape. So what's happening in West Bengal? Is there a rule (of law) or not? I would like to request Home Ministry to take up the case. They have to act against the (West Bengal) government,” NCW chief said while speaking to a news channel.

She also accused the Mamata of “doing nothing” to ensure safety and security of women in West Bengal.

The BJP, meanwhile, targeted the "Left-liberals" over the incident, saying no response had come from them so far.

Pal, who was a primary school teacher, and his family members are suspected to have been killed in their house by unidentified persons on Monday. Police recovered their body on Tuesday.