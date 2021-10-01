NDA announces candidates for Bihar Assembly by-polls

NDA announces candidates for Bihar Assembly by-polls

The filing of nomination papers for the two seats will take place till October 8

Patna,
  Oct 01 2021
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 21:11 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

The ruling NDA in Bihar on Friday announced its candidates for bypolls to Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly segments, which have been necessitated by death of the incumbents.

The candidature of Rajeev Kumar Singh from Tarapur and Awadh Bhushan Hazari from Kusheshwar Asthan, a reserved seat, was announced at a press conference jointly addressed by JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan and state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, among others.

Both seats were won by the JD(U) in the assembly polls last year. Tarapur fell vacant after Mewa Lal Chaudhary succumbed to Covid-19. The party's candidate from the seat happens to be an old lieutenant of Nitish Kumar.

The Kusheshwar Asthan candidate is the son of MLA Shashi Bhushan Hazari, who breathed his last at a Delhi hospital while undergoing treatment for Hepatitis B.

The filing of nomination papers for the two seats will take place till October 8 while the last date for withdrawal is October 16. Voting will take place on October 30.

