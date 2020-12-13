NDA committed to serving people of Northeast: PM Modi

The BJP is set to rule the Bodoland Territorial Council with its ally UPPL

  Dec 13 2020
With the BJP set to rule the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) with its new ally United People's Party Liberal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that the National Democratic Alliance is committed to serving the people of the Northeast.

The UPPL has won 12 seats and the BJP nine in the 40-member council.

The BJP and the UPPL had not announced any formal alliance but both had indicated a possible post-poll pact.

In a tweet, Modi said, "NDA is committed to serving the people of the Northeast. I congratulate our ally UPPL and @BJP4Assam for securing a majority in the Assam BTC election, and wish them the very best in fulfilling people's aspirations. I thank the people for placing their faith in the NDA."

