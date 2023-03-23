NDDP-BJP govt has accepted 'letter of support' from all political parties, says CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday said the newly formed NDPP-BJP alliance government has accepted the 'letter of support' of all political parties in the state Assembly, making it an 'opposition-less' government.

While NDPP-BJP had won 37 out of the 60 seats in the just concluded state Assembly elections to form the second Peoples' Democratic Alliance (PDA), the remaining 27 members from six other political parties, including Independents extended 'unconditional support' to the Rio government.

Following Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) MLA, Kuzholuzo Nienu raising queries on the floor of the Assembly about whether their 'letter of support' has been accepted or not, Chief Minister Rio said, "I welcome the support extended to my government by NPF party and also all the parties who have been gracious in extending the support".

He said the state government requires support, cooperation and assistance of each and every member of all political parties in the interest of the Naga people for an early solution to the Naga Political Issue and various other issues confronting the state.

Rio also informed the House that he has already met the BJP central leaders and informed them about the acceptance of the support extended by other political parties and they have also accepted it.

"The support extended by other political parties cannot be refused," he said.

Heartily accepting the support of other parties, Rio expressed confidence that "the coming together of all political parties in support will help the state in reaching even higher levels of development, progress and for early solution of Naga Political Issue which is what we aspire and look forward to".

However, Rio did not say anything on the nomenclature of the opposition-less House.

This is the third time that the 60-members of the Assembly have come together to form an 'opposition-less' government in the state.

The first opposition-less government was in 2015 after eight Congress MLAs merged with then ruling NPF-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) government under the leadership of T R Zeliang.

The second all party government coined as United Democratic Alliance was formed in September 2021 of the last House under Rio.

He said the newly formed state Assembly has 29 new members out of the 60 while 33 members of the previous House could not be re-elected.

Saying that there is an underlying message in this verdict, he said "people want positive change and performance".

The duty of elected representatives is to deliver the goods to their citizens, he said, adding that, "We have taken the decision to serve the public and we must never undermine the mandate which the people have placed upon us."

Reminding that the top most priority of the legislators is to ensure that the people always come first, he wished all members a successful tenure and also looked forward to their support in the collective endeavour to elevate the status of the state and fellow citizens.

On NPF MLA Nienu’s allegation that the recent election was based on money power, Rio said, the electorates have spoken and to say that money power was the determining factor is disrespect to the fellow citizens including the very electors who voted for the two NPF MLAs.

Participating in the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address delivered on Tuesday in the Assembly, NPF MLAs Nienu and Achumbemo Kikon reiterated their party's stand and Naga Political Issue and requested the government to form a Joint Legislators Forum to start pressing for an early solution to the prolonged issue from day one of the new Assembly and not at the fag-end of the tenure.

They also reiterated the party stand on the proposed conduct of elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and urged the government to seek the consensus of the tribal organisations and civil societies before holding the elections so that the 2017 episode is not repeated.

Senior minister G Kaito Aye, first time MLA and BJP Minister P Bashangmongba Chang, Advisor and BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen, NDPP MLA and Advisor Mhathung Yanthan and first time LJP (Ram Vilas) MLA Dr Sukhato A Sema also participated in support of the motion of thanks, which was adopted unanimously by the House.