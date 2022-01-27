Nearly 250 militants surrender in Assam, to sign agreement with government

A total of 246 cadres belonging to two militant groups, Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) and United Gorkha People's Organisation (UGPO) surrendered before Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday as part of a process to initiate peace talks with the government.

The militants, including women cadres, deposited 277 weapons, grenades and 720 rounds of ammunition to the Chief Minister at a function in Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Thursday.

Welcoming the militants to the mainstream, Sarma said that the surrender was another step forward in the process to establish permanent peace in the state grappling with the insurgency problem for more than four decades.

The surrender took place on a day the new Bodoland Accord signed with Bodo groups including all four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), a now-disbanded militant group, completed two years. Over 4,100 cadres of the groups had similarly laid down their weapons in December 2020.

"Signing of the new peace accord with Bodo groups and the way it is being implemented encouraged other militant groups in Bodoland, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao to give up weapons and join the mainstream. We want the former militants to forget the days when they used weapons and concentrate on economic activities. The government will support them to utilise their talents and energy to usher economic revolution, be it through agriculture, horticulture, fishery or any other income-generating activities," Sarma said while addressing the cadres.

Sarma said that cadres of two other militant groups active in South Assam (Barak Valley) will soon similarly surrender and join the peace process.

The CM handed over financial assistance of Rs. 1.5 lakh each to another 462 former cadres of five other militant groups, Rabha National Liberation Front, Adivasi Dragon Fighters, National Santhal Liberation Army, National Liberation Front of Bengali and United People's Revolutionary Front.

The TLA was formed in 2014 with a demand for more autonomy for the Tiwa community. The group was active in Morigaon, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong districts. The UGPO was active in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and in Tinsukia districts since its formation in 2009. It is opposed to the alleged harassment faced by the Gorkhas in the name of detection of foreigners.

Assam now has two other active major militant groups, Ulfa (Independent) and Kamtapur Liberation Organisation.

