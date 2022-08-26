Netaji’s grandnephew to launch ‘movement’ to bring his ‘remains’ to India

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Bose announced that he will launch a “movement” in October demanding that the “mortal remains” of the great Indian leader be brought back to India from Renkoji temple in Japan.

Chandra Bose said he now supported the account that Netaji died in an air crash on August 18, 1945—an event that was seen as a “mystery” for years.

A section of researchers and Netaji’s followers, however, still deny it and have presented arguments that question the account of the air crash.

“In 2016, the Centre declassified files pertaining to Netaji. Prior to this, some of us in the family, including myself, weren't very convinced whether Netaji perished in the aircraft crash. Now, with the release of critical classified files, it is clear. Also, we went through eleven inquiry reports of which ten inquiries supported the plane crash theory, backed by evidence,” Chandra Bose explained. “Now there is a demand by Netaji’s daughter (Anita Bose Pfaff) that his remains be brought to India, and we fully support it.”

Chandra Bose also said that through the ‘Open Platform for Netaji’, which he founded, in collaboration with other groups, he would campaign for the demand nationwide on October 21—to mark the formation of Azad Hind government of undivided India on October 21, 1943. He said there would be rallies and programmes across the country, and social media campaigns to ask for the return of Netaji’s remains.

“Netaji was a devout Hindu while he respected all religions. A part of his ashes could be immersed in The Ganges by his daughter. A part should be kept in New Delhi, in his memorial. A part should also be preserved in Moirang (in Manipur),” he said.

Despite the de-classified files on Netaji’s death in an air crash—something that has been accepted by a section of Netaji’s family members—there remain researchers on Netaji, who refuse to accept the explanation about his death. There are counter arguments for this denial in the public domain as well as on social media platforms.

“Netaji didn’t die in the plane crash. Those who are spreading so, are misleading (people). I have said this earlier. If someone has a point, come and debate with evidence. Second, we (researchers who refute the plane crash theory) want the Centre to initiate a fresh inquiry,” Chandrachur Ghose, a Netaji researcher and an author, told DH.