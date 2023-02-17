New Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar sworn in

New Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar sworn in

Arlekar was previously the governor of Himachal Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Feb 17 2023, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 19:53 ist
Patna High Court Acting Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh administers the oath to BJP leader Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Bihar Governor. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was on Friday sworn in as the 41st governor of Bihar.

Arlekar, who succeeded Phagu Chauhan, was administered the oath by Patna High Court Acting Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh at a function in Raj Bhavan here.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary and several other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

Arlekar was previously the governor of Himachal Pradesh. He was among the six new faces appointed as governors by the Centre on Sunday.

Also Read: Happy to work wherever I get opportunity: Rajendra Arlekar on being appointed Bihar governor

He had earlier served as the Speaker of the Goa Assembly and the minister of forest, environment and panchayat in the Goa government before being appointed as the governor of Himachal Pradesh in July 2021.

Earlier in the day, Arlekar was accorded a warm welcome after he arrived at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport here. He was also given a guard of honour at the airport.

The chief minister and the deputy CM welcomed Arlekar at the airport.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Bihar

What's Brewing

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Escaped pet leopard runs amok in Pakistan capital

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Ranveer to be a part of NBA celebrity game 2023

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

Aero India: Long walks, loud cheers & a view from afar

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

A career of highs, a landing for new starts

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

Encounter with UK PM's wife makes Goa fisherman's day

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

New Potter series coin 1st to feature King Charles

 