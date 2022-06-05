New cabinet takes oath in Odisha, 13 MLAs sworn in

New cabinet takes oath in Odisha, 13 MLAs sworn in

Sources in the BJD said Saraka, a noted tribal leader, was the first to be sworn in as he is named after Lord Jagannath

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 05 2022, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 14:33 ist
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Credit: IANS File Photo

A new cabinet took oath in Odisha on Sunday, a day after all 20 ministers in the state resigned to pave way for a reshuffle in the ministry.

BJD MLAs Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari and R P Swain were among the 13 MLAs who were administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ganeshi Lal at the ceremony, being held in the new convention centre of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. Three women legislators -- Pramila Mallick, Usha Devi and Tukuni Sahu – have been inducted into the cabinet.

Sources in the BJD said Saraka, a noted tribal leader, was the first to be sworn in as he is named after Lord Jagannath.

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro had also quit the post on Saturday, but cited no reason for doing so.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Odisha
India News
Indian Politics
BJD
Naveen Patnaik

What's Brewing

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Going green is the new red, period.

Going green is the new red, period.

 