Newborn tests positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan's Nagaur

A newborn has tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, an official said Monday.
"The baby born on Saturday is coronavirus positive. Her mother, father and other family members too are COVID-19 patients," Nagaur chief medical and health officer Dr Sukumar Kashyap said.
Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in India here.
Dr Shadab Ali, in-charge of Basni primary health centre where the pregnant woman was admitted, informed the family that the newborn was coronavirus positive.
The test report of the baby came on Sunday.
In Nagaur, 59 people have tested positive so far. A 62-year-old man from the district, who was admitted at SMS hospital in Jaipur, died on Sunday night.
In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court
COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day
COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache
Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip
Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'
COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ
Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?
Some relief for non-containment zones
Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few