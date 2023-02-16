BJP MLA Tsering Lhamu takes oath in Arunachal Assembly

Newly elected BJP MLA Tsering Lhamu takes oath in Arunachal Assembly

Arunachal Assembly Speaker Speaker P D Sona administered the oath to Lhamu, who has been elected from Tawang's Lumla constituency

PTI
PTI, Itanagar,
  • Feb 16 2023, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 18:15 ist
Speaker P D Sona swears in Tsering Lhamu as the Lumla MLA. Credit: Twitter/@PemaKhanduBJP

Newly elected BJP MLA Tsering Lhamu was on Thursday sworn in as a member of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly.

Speaker P D Sona administered the oath to Lhamu, elected from Lumla constituency in Tawang district, at a function organised at the assembly premises, here.

Sona congratulated Lhamu for being elected unopposed from Lumla assembly seat and hoped that the MLA would maintain the sanctity of the house and work according to the aspirations of the people of her constituency.

Later talking to reporters, Lhamu said that she would try to finish all the pending work initiated by her husband Jambey Tashi, who represented the constituency for three consecutive terms since 2009.

Read | Twanging at Tawang

“I am grateful to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his cabinet colleagues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief J P Nadda for reposing faith in me. I will work with the BJP’s mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas and Sabka Prayas to bring visible development in my constituency,” Lhamu said.

By-election to the seat, necessitated after Tashi’s death in November last year, was held on February 27.

Assembly elections are due in the northeastern state next year.

The 60-member House in the state now has five women representatives, including four from the ruling BJP and one independent legislator.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP has 49 MLAs, while the opposition Congress and National Peoples’ Party (NPP) have four MLAs each. There are also three independent members in the house.

India News
Arunachal Pradesh Assembly
Arunachal Pradesh
Narendra Modi
J P Nadda
BJP
Indian Politics

