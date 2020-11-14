NFR maintains zero-accident tag for second consecutive year

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which covers the entire northeast, West Bengal, and parts of Bihar, has achieved the zero-accident target for the second consecutive year owing to its emphasis on the safety of train movement.

"This has been possible due to the overall emphasis given to maintaining the health of all train operations-related infrastructure in good condition and regular monitoring of the same throughout our jurisdiction," Subhanan Chanda, chief public relations officer of the NFR based in its headquarters at Maligaon in Guwahati, said in a statement.

Stating that the damage of tracks is normal during train movement, Chanda said till October this year, 73.68 CTR units of track renewal or changing of rails and sleepers have been done against 64.85 CTR units done up to October 2019. That is an increase of 13.62%.

To detect unseen fracture of railway track which might lead to an accident, ultrasound testing, or the ultrasonic flaw detector (USFD) testing of the track is done by machines. The USFD testing of 1,762.31 km has been done during October 2020 against 1,368.54 km done during October 2019. That is an increase of about 28.77%.

The NFR has also completed 2,746 flash-butt weldings of rail joints during October 2020 making cumulative progress of 13,053 such weldings to make the rail joints in track more secure.

The increased emphasis given to safety measures has also led to the increased speed of trains, including goods carrying trains within NFR, Chanda said.