NFR refunds Rs 33.81 cr for cancellation of 3.67 lakh tickets

NFR refunds Rs 33.81 cr amid lockdown

  • Apr 18 2020, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 20:32 ist
Staff members of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) prepare train coaches to convert them into isolation wards for COVID-19 patients. (PTI Photo)

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has refunded Rs 33.81 crore for cancellation of 3.67 lakh ticket bookings due to the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesperson of the railway zone said on Saturday.

A total of 2,43,939 ticket bookings were cancelled from March 24 till April 14 and Rs 22.41 crore was refunded, NFR spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said.

Another 1,23,716 tickets were cancelled from April 15 till date and Rs 11.40 crore was refunded, he said.

An amount of Rs 12.87 lakh was refunded against the cancellation of 1,146 e-tickets on Friday, Chanda said.

He said passengers need not worry as the Railway Ministry has decided to give a full refund for all tickets of cancelled trains by amending the refund rules.

