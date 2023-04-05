NGO seeks PM's intervention for ED probe into Assam NRC 'anomalies'

Assam Public Works (APW), an NGO on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request for an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial anomalies during the exercise to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

The NGO also submitted a copy of the CAG which detected financial irregularities worth Rs 260 crore during the Rs 1,600 crore NRC exercise.

"It is seen in the CAG report that there have been financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 260 crores. Against remuneration to the data entry operators, Rs 155.88 crore was siphoned off depriving the contractual staff. The CAG held Prateek Hajela responsible for this huge corruption," the NGO said. Hajela, an IAS officer, was the NRC state coordinator between 2013 and 2019.

Acting on a PIL filed by the APW, the Supreme Court in 2013 had ordered an update of the NRC with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date, in order to detect the foreigners for finding a solution to Assam's long problem of "illegal migration" from neighbouring Bangladesh.

The SC had appointed Hajela as the state coordinator but he was sent on deputation to Madhya Pradesh in 2019 following fear of threat expressed by Hajela.

Meanwhile, the APW lodged FIRs with Assam police alleging large-scale financial anomalies and "fraudulent inclusion of foreigners" in the updated list of the NRC.

The NGO said in the letter to the PM that the Assam government has not taken any action in the matter and no case has been registered against Hajela yet.

The NGO also requested the PM for an investigation by the CBI and NIA into the inclusion of foreigners in the NRC.

Over 19.06 lakh people were dropped from the final draft of the NRC but the entire process is now on the back burner as petitions seeking re-verification of the final draft are pending in the SC. The BJP-led government in Assam, the All Assam Students' Union, APW and others sought re-verification of the NRC list.