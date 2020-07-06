NHRC notices against non-supply of mid-day meal

NHRC notices to HRD Ministry, Bihar govt over plight of poor children due to non-supply of mid-day meal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2020, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 20:41 ist

The NHRC has issued notices to the Union HRD Ministry and the Bihar government over reported plight faced by poor children due to non-supply of mid-day meal in Bhagalpur in the wake of the extended closure of schools during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said on Monday.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a statement, observed that "apparently amid lockdown across the country, the schools are not functional and the mid-day meal has been stopped due to which poor children are forced to indulge in small jobs which not only spoil their health but also push them towards petty crimes and other anti-social activities".

The children in this condition will be prone to drug addiction and trafficking by the criminal elements of the society, involved in illicit activities, it said.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, and the Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, the NHRC said in the statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NHRC
HRD Ministry
Bihar
National Human Rights Commission
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

 