NHRC seeks Manipur govt's reply on parading incident

NHRC seeks Manipur government's reply on parading incident

The Commission issued notices to the Manipur Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police seeking their reports in four weeks.

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 21:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday sought a report from the Manipur government over a mob taking away five members of a family from police custody and parading two women naked and sexually assaulting one of them.

Taking cognizance of complaints it received seeking its urgent intervention, the Commission issued notices to the Manipur Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police seeking their reports in four weeks regarding the incident in B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district on May 4.

Also Read: Second arrest made in Manipur women paraded naked case

It has asked for the status of the investigation of the FIRs registered with regard to the incidents, health status of the victim women and other injured persons as well as compensation, if any, granted to the aggrieved persons or families. 

“The Commission would also like to know about the steps taken/ proposed to be taken to safeguard human rights of the citizens, especially women and vulnerable sections of the society from such barbaric incidents,” a statement said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Manipur
NHRC
Human Rights Commission

Related videos

What's Brewing

Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city

Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city

India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018

India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

Homestays draw tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Homestays draw tourists to Kashmir's border villages

 