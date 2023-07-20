NHRC seeks Manipur government's reply on parading incident

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday sought a report from the Manipur government over a mob taking away five members of a family from police custody and parading two women naked and sexually assaulting one of them.
Taking cognizance of complaints it received seeking its urgent intervention, the Commission issued notices to the Manipur Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police seeking their reports in four weeks regarding the incident in B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district on May 4.
Also Read: Second arrest made in Manipur women paraded naked case
It has asked for the status of the investigation of the FIRs registered with regard to the incidents, health status of the victim women and other injured persons as well as compensation, if any, granted to the aggrieved persons or families.
“The Commission would also like to know about the steps taken/ proposed to be taken to safeguard human rights of the citizens, especially women and vulnerable sections of the society from such barbaric incidents,” a statement said.
