NIA arrests another al-Qaeda terrorist from West Bengal

NIA arrests another al-Qaeda terrorist from West Bengal

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 27 2020, 16:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 19:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another person from West Bengal's Murshidabad district for his alleged involvement with a Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaeda, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The NIA apprehended Shamim Ansari from his residence at Jalangi on Saturday, he said.

"We have found his involvement with those arrested earlier. We have seized his mobile phone. He is being interrogated," the official said.

The agency had earlier arrested nine people- six from West Bengal and three from Kerala- for their association with the Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaeda.

A preliminary investigation suggested that Ansari had earlier gone to Kerala for work and returned to his home town.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NIA
West Bengal
Kerala
Murshidabad
Al-Qaeda

What's Brewing

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

Domestic violence in India rises during Unlock period

Domestic violence in India rises during Unlock period

Google turns 22, celebrates with video calling doodle

Google turns 22, celebrates with video calling doodle

Chinese company to launch first mining robot into space

Chinese company to launch first mining robot into space

 