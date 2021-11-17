NIA begins investigation into blast in primary school near Assam-Mizoram border

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at three places as part of its investigation into two explosions, including one in a primary school in Assam's Hailakandi district in August.

The NIA said they carried out searches at premises of three suspects under Ramnathpur police station in Hailakandi district in South Assam on Tuesday.

The explosion blew up the Pakua Punjee Lower Primary School in Hailakandi district on August 13. The blast took place in the primary school amid tension on the inter-state border with Mizoram. Many suspected involvement of "miscreants" from Mizoram. Another blast took place in the residence of Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar on the same day.

"During the searches conducted yesterday, incriminating documents, digital devices and other materials were seized. Further investigation is on," the NIA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The blasts took place three months before the conflict on the inter-state border took an ugly turn when six Assam police personnel were gunned down by their counterparts in Mizoram.

Check out the latest DH videos: