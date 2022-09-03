NIA conduct searches in Assam to unearth Ulfa-I's 'recruitment drive', training in Myanmar

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches in 16 places in seven districts in Assam as part of its investigation to unearth fresh "recruitment drive" by the banned insurgent group, Ulfa-Independent (Ulfa-I) and their training in neighbouring Myanmar.

The NIA said the search was conducted in Kamrup, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Charaideo and Sivasagar districts on Friday for evidence related to recruitment of local youths by Ulfa, extortion of money for strengthening Ulfa and radicalisation of youths for unlawful activities and their training at camps based across the Indo-Myanmar border in Myanmar.

"During the searches conducted today, digital devices, live ammunition along with incriminating documents and literature related to ULFA have been seized," the NIA said in a statement on Friday night.

Read | Assam tops NCRB list for 'offences against the state'

Ulfa has been carrying out violent activities across Assam with a demand for a "sovereign Assam." A faction led by Chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa has been in talks with the government since 2010 but another group led by Paresh Baruah is unwilling to join the dialogue without discussion on its demand. Baruah named his faction as Ulfa-Independent. Baruah along with his cadres are believed to have been taking shelter in hideouts in neighbouring Myanmar.

In May this year, the NIA had registered a case in New Delhi suo-motu based on reports about Ulfa-I's fresh recruitment drive and other unlawful activities.

The NIA investigation continues amid Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement that efforts were underway to bring Baruah to the negotiating table. Sarma on January 1 this year had said that Ulfa-I is the "last hurdle" in establishing peace in Assam.