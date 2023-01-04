NIA conducts raids in Bengal in Ekbalpur-Mominpur clashes case

NIA conducts raids in WB over Ekbalpur-Mominpur clashes

  Jan 04 2023
Credit: PTI File Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at more than 17 locations in West Bengal in connection with the Ekbalpur-Mominpur clashes that took place on October 9 last year.

The clashes went on all night and a few houses were also ransacked. The police had detained 30 persons to stop the clashes and had deployed extra police forces to avoid untoward incidents.

When the police were trying to bring the situation under control, the mob attacked them too. A deputy Commissioner of police Somiya Roy had also got injured while trying to pacify the mob.

The police then used rapid action force and imposed section 144 crpc in the area.

The NIA had earlier visited the area and spoke to the local police regarding this.

