NIA court sentences four JMB militants to seven years of imprisonment in Bengal

Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Sep 09 2020, 20:52 ist
A Special NIA court in West Bengal on Wednesday has sentenced four militants of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to seven years of imprisonment in relation to the Bardhaman blast case of 2014.

The four militants Jahirul Seikh, Motiur Rahaman, Ziaul Hoque and Mohamad Yusuf were also fined Rs.5,000 each.

The incident took place on October 4, 2014, Khagragarh area of West Bardhaman district when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at a rented accommodation. The IED went off when it was being manufactured bt JMB members. While two militants died one was critically injured.

So far out of the 33 charge-sheeted accused 31 have been arrested. Nineteen accused were convicted in on August 30, 2019, and five others were convicted by the NIA court on January 15 last year. Currently, three others are facing trial and two are absconding.

