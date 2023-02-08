NIA files charge sheet against juvenile, six others in terror plot case in Manipur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed charge sheets against a juvenile and six others for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in Manipur last year.

The charge sheets were filed against the 16-year-old accused in the court of principal magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Thoubal and against six others in the NIA special court at Imphal.

Eight persons were arrested on August 13 last year after police recovered arms and explosives which were allegedly meant for carrying out attacks on the eve of Independence Day celebrations in Thoubal, Kakching and other valley districts in Manipur. One woman was also arrested for allegedly carrying the weapons.

The case was handed over to the NIA in September 2022.

A statement issued by the NIA on Wednesday evening said, "Investigations revealed that the cadres of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) collected Arms, ammunition and explosives for conducting terrorist activities by planting explosive devices at various government installations and to target security forces in Thoubal, Kakching and other valley districts in Manipur on the eve of the Independence Day, 2022." PLA is a banned militant group carrying out armed fight with a demand for "sovereign Manipur."

The statement said the PLA cadres were operating as per the directions of one Rishikanta, self-styled Lt. Colonel of PLA, who is operating from Myanmar. "In furtherance of the conspiracy, the PLA cadres brought in arms, ammunition and explosives from Myanmar, which were arranged and supplied by accused Rishikanta. They used these weapons for attacking and killing non-local civilians and attacking government installations. They also conducted secret meetings for carrying out terrorist activities."

The alleged militants against whom the charge sheets were filed are: Chingakham Basanta Singh, Moirangthem Jitesh Singh, Konjengbam Romio Singh, Naorem Manoj Singh and Thambalmani (a female). The NIA said another accused, Rishikanta Singh is still absconding and a reward has been announced for information leading to his arrest.

The accused have been charge sheeted under sections 121A and 122 of IPC, sections 25(1A) and 25(1C) of Arms Act and sections 13, 18, 20, 38 & 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.