NIA takes over 2014 case of cop's killing

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe of the death of a senior Assam police officer, more than five years after he was gunned down by NDFB(S), a militant group.

Gulzar Hussain, an additional superintendent of police posted in North Assam's Sonitpur district was killed by cadres of the militant group in an ambush on January 28, 2014.

A statement issued by the NIA said it re-registered the case on Wednesday following an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The NIA has already started an investigation into the case, it said.

Assam police had registered a case under sections 326, 307, 302, 353, 34 of Indian Penal Code, section of Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Sources said the case was handed over to the NIA as the state police failed to nab the militant who was involved in Hussain's killing, even after five years of investigation.

Hussain had led a combined team of the Assam police and the army personnel for operation and apprehended an NDFB(S) cadre named Kharambir Basumatary at Laudangi forest area under Dhekiajuli police station.

While returning to the police station, the police party was ambushed and a gunfight took place. During the exchange of fire, Hussain and six others sustained bullet injuries. Hussain and one Anluck Basumatary, a civilian, succumbed to injuries.