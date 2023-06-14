Nine killed, 10 others injured in Manipur amid efforts to restore peace

In what may be a setback to the Centre's efforts to restore peace in violence-hit Manipur, at least nine persons were killed and 10 others were injured in firing by unidentified persons in a village situated along Imphal East and Kangpokpi district on Wednesday night.

Police said the nine died following firing by unidentified persons that took place between 10pm and 10.30pm on Wednesday in Khamenlon village. The 10 others were rushed to a hospital in the state capital Imphal with bullet injuries and cut marks in their bodies, a police official Imphal East district said. The official said firing had been going on in Khamenlon and the adjacent Aigijang village since Monday.

Police said although Khamenlon and Aigijang are Kuki-dominated villages, those killed in the firing were Meitei youths. Kuki organisations asked what the Meitei men were doing in the Kuki-dominated villages. Organisations representing the Meteis, on the other hand, said that those killed in the attack were "village guards" who were providing "security" to the Meiteis living in the nearby villages. Imphal East is a Meitei-dominated district while Kangpokpi is a Kuki-dominated hill district. They alleged involvement of insurgents belonging to the Kuki community in the attack.

Police said Army and other security forces, who have been carrying out combing operations to stop the violence, rushed to the area.

The fresh violence took place amid the Centre's efforts to restore peace in Manipur, which has witnessed over 100 deaths and displacements of over 50,000 others so far. The clashes started on May 3 following a protest by Kuki organisations opposing a move to grant ST status to the majority Meitei community. The violence soon spilled over to many other parts of Manipur. The Army and other security forces controlled the riot but firing and house burning has still remained a worry.

The incident took place a day after some influential organizations belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities decided to boycott the Peace Committee, which was constituted by the Centre on June 10, for restoration of peace through discussions with various stakeholders.

The groups said action must be initiated against those involved in the killings first before taking up peace initiatives.

Nearly 40,000 security forces including the Army are still deployed while ban on mobile and broadband internet is still in force in entire Manipur since May 3. Curfew is also in place in many areas.