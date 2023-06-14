Nine killed in fresh firing in Manipur's Kangpokpi

At least nine persons were reportedly killed and a few others were injured in fresh firing in a Kuki-dominated village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Wednesday.
Although the incident has not yet been confirmed by the security forces or the state government, sources said the firing took place in the early hours of Wednesday (June 14) at Khamenlok village. "There was heavy firing in the village," a source in Kangpokpi told DH.
Also Read — Why is the peace process in jeopardy in violence-hit Manipur?
The fresh violence took place amid efforts to restore peace in the state, which has witnessed over 100 deaths and displacements of over 50,000 since May 3. The clashes started on May 3 after a protest by Kuki organisations opposing a move to grant ST status to the majority Meitei community in the state.
The incident took place a day after some influential organisations belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities decided to boycott the Peace Committee, which was constituted by the Centre on June 10 for restoration of peace through discussions with various stakeholders.
The groups said action must be initiated against those involved in the killings first before taking up peace initiatives.
Nearly 40,000 security forces including the Army are still deployed while ban on mobile and broadband internet is still in force in entire Manipur.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter
Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades
Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism
Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands
MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark
Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region
Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US
UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract