Nine-year-old boy injured in crude bomb explosion in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 30 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 15:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A nine-year-old boy was injured in a crude bomb explosion in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday, police said.

The boy, a class 4 student was injured in Basirhat block 2 when he mistook a crude bomb lying in the field close to his house to be a ball and touched it, they said.

He was rushed to a local hospital in Basirhat but as his condition deteriorated he was referred to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Police said that on receiving information about the blast a team rushed to the spot and is carrying out an investigation.

The boy's right hand was injured in the explosion, doctors said.

