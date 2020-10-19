Gadkari to lay foundation stone of logistics park

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 694 crore multi-modal logistics park in Assam

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 19 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 20:50 ist

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Tuesday lay the foundation stone for India's first multi-modal logistics park in Assam to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 694 crore, an official statement said.

The multi-modal logistic park will be developed under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojna.

"Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari will virtually lay the foundation stone for the first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam tomorrow," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in the statement on Monday.

The Rs 693.97 crore park will provide direct connectivity through air, road, rail and waterways to the people, the statement added.

The event will be presided over by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and will be attended by Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, V K Singh and officials from the Centre and state.

