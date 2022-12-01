Nitish bats for 'one nation, one power tariff'

Nitish bats for 'one nation, one power tariff'

Kumar said Bihar gets electricity from the central government's power plants at a higher rate compared to other states

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 01 2022, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 09:33 ist
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Credit: PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for a 'one nation, one power tariff' policy, stating that some states have to purchase power at a higher rate than others.

Unveiling Power Department projects worth Rs 15,871 crore on Wednesday, he said Bihar gets electricity from the central government's power plants at a higher rate compared to other states.

"All states are actively participating in the inclusive growth of the country. I have said several times in the past that there should be a 'one nation, one power tariff' policy. Why are some states purchasing power at higher rates from the generation units of the central government? A uniform electricity rate across the country should be there," Kumar said.

He said that his government has decided to install smart prepaid electricity meters in the state to ensure transparency.

"We give subsidies to our power consumers. We purchase electricity at a much higher rate and provide our consumers at a much lower rate. I am least bothered about those who talk of providing free electricity," the chief minister said when questioned about such schemes in other states.

Kumar said that his government ensured electricity connection to every household in the state in October 2018.

"When we got an opportunity to serve the people of Bihar in 2005, the electricity consumption in the state was just 700 MW. Now, it has gone up to 6,738 MW," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitish Kumar
Bihar
India News
power

What's Brewing

DH Toon | '25 minutes BJP ad break'

DH Toon | '25 minutes BJP ad break'

Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate

Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks

Alzheimer's drug data shows results but also risks

 