Nitish inspects quarantine centres, facilities through video conferencing

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inspected quarantine centres in different districts through video conferencing and said that it is the state governments resolve to provide employment/work opportunities to everybody who have come from outside.

Kumar, who assessed 40 quarantine centres in 20 districts through video conferencing, took stock of the facilities being provided at these centres such as drinking water, toilet, kitchen and sanitation among others, an official release said. He had Friday inspected 20 quarantine centres in 10 districts digitally.

The CM also interacted with the people living in these centres and enquired about their well-being and also the facilities being given to them there.

Directing the officials concerned to carry out detailed survey of those living in quarantine centres, Kumar said the survey would incorporate details such as from where did the person return,what kind of work/job he/she was doing there and which type of employment opportunities/work be provided to them so that they dont need to go outside to earn their livelihood.

"It is our responsibility that everyone should get an opportunity to work/employment. The state government would extend all possible help to the people who wish to start their own business," Kumar said.

He said migrants be provided employment opportunities according to their skill in the state itself, he said that it is his desire that no one will have to go outside the state under any sort of compulsion. Job opportunities will be created in Bihar for which they (officials) need to identify the clusters of industries in the state, he added.

Kumar asked migrant labourers to stay in Bihar and participate in the state's development by using their skill and work force. Stating that there is huge opportunities in micro and small industries in the state, the CM said that there is huge potential in leather, shoe and textile industries in Muzaffarpur area and hence every possible assistance be given to promote these. Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd should take initiatives to provide employment opportunities/work to those having skill in electric work, Kumar said.

All arrangements have been made at quarantine centres for your betterment. Spend 14 days at these centres happily before leaving for their home. Everyone should maintain the social distancing norms as this is the only effective way to deal with the problem of Coronavirus, he told occupants of the centres.

Kumar also asked officials to ensure the opening of bank accounts of all the migrants residing at the quarantine centres if they do not have any bank account in the state. He also asked to get the aadhar and ration cards prepared at the earliest for the migrants.