Nitish Kumar to sound poll bugle through virtual rally on September 6

With the Election Commission likely to announce the poll schedule by mid-September, the ruling party in Bihar, JD(U) will the sound poll bugle on September 6 when its party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses his supporters through a virtual rally.

Bihar is the first state which will have Assembly elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The poll is likely to be over by mid-November as the term of the 243-member House expires on November 29.

Till now, Nitish has interacted with his party workers through Google Meet and Facebook Live. “The digital platform which will be used for a virtual rally to be inaugurated by Nitish Kumar on September 2. The link will be sent to party supporters so that they could listen to their leader,” said senior JD(U) Minister Ashok Choudhary.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is likely to depute six lakh employees for poll duty at around 1,06,000 polling booths. “Efforts will be made to deploy woman staff too. Apart from these six lakh employees, there will be sector magistrates, expenditure observers and security personnel,” said a source in the poll panel.

“In view of Covid-19, instructions have also been issued to ensure bigger polling booths and strong rooms. The discussions with officials also hovered around how to ensure people to maintain social distancing and follow guidelines during voting,” said the EC source.

The EC is also looking into the complaints of migrant workers who want their names to be enrolled in the voters’ list. “Bihar’s Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivas, while holding confabulations with senior officers, has asked them to ensure that all those migrants workers, who have come to Bihar, should be enrolled in the voters’ list, subject to their eligibility,” said Deputy Electoral Officer B Singh.