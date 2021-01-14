Nitish’s ‘sop opera’ for girl students in Bihar

Come April 1, all the girl students in Bihar, who complete their graduation in Bihar will get Rs 50,000 instead of the present grant of Rs 25,000. Similarly, those girl students, who complete their intermediate and are unmarried, will be eligible to get Rs 25,000 instead of the present dole out of Rs 10,000, sources told DH.

A proposal has been drafted by the Education Department, keeping in mind the poll promise of Nitish Kumar to “double the ‘protsahan rashi’ (encouragement amount) for girl students” if he returns to power.

The proposal is likely to be put up before the Cabinet and the scheme – Chief Minister Kanya Protsahan Yojna – already enforced since 2018, will have a hiked amount from the new financial year.

A clause has been added that girl students, either married or unmarried, will be eligible for the Government dole after completing their graduation. But for those completing their intermediate, the girl student should be unmarried.

“The move will serve three purposes. On the one hand, the amount will help in women empowerment. Secondly, it will encourage them to pursue higher education. Third, it will serve Nitish Kumar’s call to end child marriage,” said a top official, adding that the scheme is a part of Nitish’s Saat Nischay-II (seven resolves-II) promised on the eve of Bihar Assembly elections last year.

When the scheme was originally launched in 2018, altogether 2,00,798 girl students, who qualified for their intermediate examinations, were given Rs 200 crore, 79 lakh and eighty thousand.