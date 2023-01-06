Nitish's country-wide yatra to forge Oppn unity likely after Bihar budget session

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hinted that his proposed country-wide tour for forging Opposition unity to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls may take place after the budget session of the assembly next month.

Kumar had earlier said several times that he was working hard to unite the Opposition parties ahead of the 2024 elections.

The JD(U) leader ended his ties with the BJP-led NDA in August last year and formed an alliance government with the RJD and the Congress in Bihar.

Kumar launched his state-wide 'Samadhan Yatra', aimed at reviewing the implementation of the ongoing projects and other schemes of the state government, from Bettiah in West Champaran district on Thursday.

Asked by reporters about his plans to visit other states in a bid to bring together political parties opposed to the BJP, he said he will complete the Samadhan Yatra first.

"This yatra will be completed by February 8. The budget session of the assembly will be there. Then I will think this over," the CM.

While addressing party workers in Patna in December last year Kumar had said, "I am working hard to unite all Opposition parties in the country. If all the parties come together and present a united fight, we can defeat BJP in 2024."

However, Kumar has several times rejected the speculation of becoming the Prime Ministerial candidate, saying he was not the contender for the post.

Earlier on Thursday, Kumar visited Daruabari village in Bagaha sub-division as part of his Samadhan yatra, and reviewed the ongoing government schemes in the area.

He was accompanied by cabinet colleagues Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Sanjay Kumar Jha.

The CM also met schoolgirls and 'Jeevika Didis' -- women associated with self-help groups under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project -- in the village.

Kumar instructed officials to ensure that pending works related to construction of rural roads in the area are completed on a priority basis.

"The CM directed officials to check river erosion and adopt all possible means with full alertness to stop the erosion of Gandak River," said a senior official, who was present there.

Later, Kumar chaired a meeting of senior officials of the state administration and reviewed several projects of the government.

Kumar will visit Sitamarhi district on Friday. Samadhan yatra would be held in Vaishali, Siwan and Saran on January 7, 8 and 9 respectively.