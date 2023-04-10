No compromise on attempt to encroach on our land: Amit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh 

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said India wants peace with all but will never compromise with any attempt to encroach on the country's land.

"Our policy is very clear. We want peace with everyone. But will make no compromise with any attempt to encroach an inch of our land. Respect to our army and border is the biggest priority of Narendra Modi government. Respect to our army and the border is a restpect to our nation," Shah said after inaugurating the Centre's "Vibrant Village" scheme at Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, situated close to India's border with China.

Shah will spend the night at Kaho village in Kibithu circle in Anjaw district. Shah said Narendra Modi government made a change in its approach towards the bordering villagers in Arunachal Pradesh and now considers them as the first villages of the country. "Earlier these villages were considered as our last alleges," Shah said.

Also Read: China criticises Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

"That's why between 2014 and 2023, 547km of border fencing work has been completed, over 1,100kms of roads constructed, 1057 floodlights installed and 468 border observation posts have been set up. Integrated border development projects have been initiated and Vibrant Village programme has been taken up to revamp infrastructure on the borders situated close to our international borders. For development in Arunachal Pradesh, we have taken up projects for 180 villages situated within five kilometers from our borders," Shah said.

Praising the army and the ITBP personnel deployed at the difficult posts on the border with China, the Home Ministes said, "today people in rest of the country can sleep in peace because of the sacrifice and bravery shown by our army and the ITBP personnel. No once can point their eyes on our land and since 1962, whoever tried to encroach on our land, had to go back. Those days are over," Shah said.

Shah virtually inaugurated the "Vibrant Village" progarmme under which border infrastructure in 2,966 villages in 19 districts on India's Northern borders with China would be developed. These villages are in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Laddakh. The Centre has sanctioned Rs. 4,800 crores for the next four years under the project, Shah said. A total of 662 villages would be covered in the first phase.

Shah said under the project, apart from providing roads, houses, electricity, schools and hospitals, livelihood support would also be a priority in order to check exodus of people from those villagers.

The Vibrant Village scheme has been launched days after China assigned Mandarin and Tibetan names to a few places in Arunachal Pradesh in order to reiterate its claim over the Northeastern state. India, however, was quick to reject such attempt and once against made it clear that Arunachal Pradesh is part and parcel of India.