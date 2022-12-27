No 'criminal aspects' in death of Russian nationals in Odisha, says Russian embassy

No 'criminal aspects' in death of Russians in Odisha

Vladimir Meat Processing Plant Pavel Antov and his co-traveller Vladimir Bidenov were found dead in Odisha within days of each other

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 27 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 21:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Russian embassy on Tuesday said the Odisha police has found "no criminal aspect" in the death of two citizens of the European country in a hotel in Rayagada district within days of each other.

"The Consulate General of Russia in Kolkata is following the case in touch with local authorities. According to information available to the police, no criminal aspect is seen," Russia Today quoted the Russian embassy here in connection with the death of the two Russians in Odisha.

Among the dead was Pavel Antov, a lawmaker from the Vladimir region, about 200 km from Moscow.

According to reports in a section of the media, Antov (65), the founder of the Vladimir Meat Processing Plant, ranked among the rich list of lawmakers in Russia.

He was found lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel in Rayagada on Saturday.

Vladimir Bidenov, Antov's co-traveller, was found dead at the same hotel on December 22. He was found lying unconscious in his first floor room of the hotel with a few empty wine bottles around him, the Odisha police had said.

Bidenov and Antov were part of a four-member group of Russian tourists, who along with their guide Jitendra Singh had checked into the hotel in Rayagada town on December 21. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Odisha
Russia
India News

