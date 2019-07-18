No farmers' suicide was agri-related: Odisha govt

Thirty-eight cases of farmers’ suicide were officially recorded in Odisha during the last three fiscal years. However, not a single of them was due to agriculture-related, if the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government is to be believed.

In a written reply to a question in the state assembly, the state agriculture minister Arun Sahu said that the local administrations in the districts had been directed to investigate the suicide cases.

The probe reports for 35 suicide cases received by the state government showed that none of them was due to crop loss or loan burden. Investigation reports are awaited in three cases.