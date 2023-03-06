No further DA hike, Bengal CM tells agitating employees

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, took a tough stand, and clarified to the protesting state employees that her government has offered as much dearness allowance as was possible, and it doesn’t have the ability to offer a further hike under present financial circumstances.

A section of state government employees has been protesting, seeking a raise in dearness allowance. The state minister of state for finance Chandrima Bhattacharya, while presenting the budget last month, had announced a three per cent increase in the DA. The DA now stands at six per cent of the basic salary.

The protesting employees, however, consider this low, compared to what the central government employees are entitled to. The Opposition parties in Bengal have stood in favour of the demand of the protesting employees. A section of the employees – represented by unions – has also called for a strike on March 10.

Banerjee, who spoke inside the House in the state legislative assembly, said that the pay scale of those who work in the central government is different from that of the employees who work for the state government, and accordingly the planning is done. She also highlighted that the state government employees get leave on several occasions.

Banerjee reminded that West Bengal is a state that (still) offers pension (to the retirees), and this adds an expenditure worth Rs 20,000 crore to the government. A stop on such a payment could save the state a lot of money, and expenses.

For those state employees, who have been demanding a parity with employees of the Centre, the chief minister said that the central government has Reserve Bank of India (to look up to), and the state has no such avenue to explore.

Banerjee took a dig at the Centre for the price rise of the cooking gas. She alleged that the Opposition parties in Bengal were working in sync, and it’s the Trinamool alone that’s fighting.

The chief minister added that at present the state government doesn’t have the capacity to pay up more (in terms of hiked DA), and when there will be a situation, then it may be thought about.