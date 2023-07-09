No help from Centre, Mizoram makes appeals for donation for displaced people from conflict-hit Manipur

With no financial assistance coming from the Centre despite repeated appeals, the Mizoram government has asked its MLAs, government employees, central PSUs, and banks operating in the state to make donations for taking care of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from violence-hit Manipur taking shelter in the state.

The state home department made the appeal, stating that available financial resources to provide relief and rehabilitation measures for displaced people are not enough.

People affected by violence in Manipur, mainly Kuki-Zomis, started rushing to Mizoram for shelter on May 5, two days after the clashes between sections of Meiteis and Kukis started in neighbouring Manipur. The number of such displaced people taking shelter in Mizoram has crossed 12,000.

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga wrote to the Centre seeking Rs 10 crore to buy food items and provide shelter to the displaced. However, the Centre has not yet responded to the state government.

A statement by the Mizoram Home Department said the state government is also taking steps to allocate Rs 5 crore for the purpose.

“The government is unable to turn a blind eye to our refugee brethren going without food, water, or shelter and has made efforts to immediately provide them relief and rehabilitation measures. The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department has issued 2388.50 quintals of foodgrains for the displaced persons. Deputy commissioners (who set up relief camps) have also spent a lot of their financial and physical resources to provide for food and water,” it said.

Besides the civil society organisations, individuals, various NGOs, and church bodies continue to contribute aid through cash donations and other basic amenities. With these modest relief and rehabilitation measures, the displaced persons are somehow making bare ends meet and surviving till now, said the statement.

On July 4, Zoramthanga expressed concern over the "deteriorating" situation in Manipur and appealed for steps to stop violence and restore peace. "Many lives have been lost, bloodshed all over, physical torture and so the victims are looking for refuge wherever possible. With no iota of doubt, those victims are my kith and kin, my own blood and should we quieten the situation by just being silent I don't think so," Zoramthanga said in a tweet.

The Mizoram CM said the number of refugees and IDPs from neighbouring Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur taking shelter in the state has crossed 50,000.

Refugees in Mizoram

Refugees from conflict-hit Myanmar: Nearly 38,000

Kuki-Chin refugees from violence-hit Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh: Over 600

IDPs from Manipur: Over 12,000