No idea when Indian fisherman will be freed: Bangla Min

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Nov 01 2019, 21:21pm ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2019, 22:29pm ist
Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen (Twitter Image/ AK Abdul Momen)

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said on Friday that he was not aware when the Indian fisherman arrested by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) last month will be released.

The fisherman Pranab Mondal from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district was arrested by BGB along with two others for allegedly straying into Bangladesh’s territory.

“He (Mondal) would be released following necessary diplomatic procedures. But I don’t know when it will take place,” said Momen.

He also said that the Bangladesh government made a law which prohibited catching of Hilsa fish for 22 days during the breeding season.

“But despite the prohibition Mondal along with other Indian fishermen entered Bangladesh’s territory. While he was apprehended the others managed to flee,” said Momen. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Bangladesh Book Fair in Kolkata.

He added that the death of BSF jawan will not have an adverse effect on the bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh. “The ties between Bangladesh and India are historic. It will not be affected by an isolated incident,” said Momen.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bangladesh
West Bengal
Murshidabad
Comments (+)
 