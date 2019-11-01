No idea when Indian fisherman will be freed: Bangla Min

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen said on Friday that he was not aware when the Indian fisherman arrested by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) last month will be released.

The fisherman Pranab Mondal from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district was arrested by BGB along with two others for allegedly straying into Bangladesh’s territory.

“He (Mondal) would be released following necessary diplomatic procedures. But I don’t know when it will take place,” said Momen.

He also said that the Bangladesh government made a law which prohibited catching of Hilsa fish for 22 days during the breeding season.

“But despite the prohibition Mondal along with other Indian fishermen entered Bangladesh’s territory. While he was apprehended the others managed to flee,” said Momen. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Bangladesh Book Fair in Kolkata.

He added that the death of BSF jawan will not have an adverse effect on the bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh. “The ties between Bangladesh and India are historic. It will not be affected by an isolated incident,” said Momen.