No 'impurity' in counting of votes in Nandigram: Election Commission

The Election Commission on Tuesday claimed that its observers did not report “any impurity” in the counting of votes at the Nandigram assembly constituency in West Bengal.

The EC defended the decision of Nandigram’s Returning Officer, Kishore Kumar Bishwas, to reject the Trinamool Congress’s plea for recounting of votes. It also ordered the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, Alapan Bandopadhyay, to ensure security of the Returning Officer.

The poll-panel stated that the decision of the Returning Officer could only be challenged in a court of law through an election petition filed under section 80 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951. “After the counting in Nandigram AC, the election agent of a particular candidate requested for recount, which was rejected by the RO, through a speaking order, on the basis of material facts available before him in accordance with the provisions of Rule 63, as above, and declared the result. In such a case, only legal remedy is to file an EP (Election Petition) before the High Court,” the EC stated on Tuesday.

The Trinamool Congress demanded recounting of votes in Nandigram after its supremo Mamata Banerjee lost the election from the constituency. Though Banerjee’s party had a landslide victory in West Bengal, she, herself, narrowly lost to her protege-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari, whom the Bharatiya Janata Party had fielded against the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Banerjee’s party had demanded recounting of votes shortly after counting was completed on Sunday. The Returning Officer, however, rejected the demand.

“Each counting table had one micro observer. Their reports never indicated any impurity of counting process on their respective table,” the poll-panel said. “The RO (Returning Officer) caused the entries of votes polled by each candidate after each round to be written on the display board which could be easily seen by the counting agents. No doubt was raised on the result of round-wise counting. This enabled the RO to proceed uninterruptedly with the counting of votes.”

The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the Returning Officer had acted under pressure.

“On the basis of media reports on undue pressure on the RO Nandigram, Commission directed the Chief Secretary West Bengal on 3 May 2021 to provide adequate security, which State Government has now provided,” the EC stated in a press-release on Tuesday.